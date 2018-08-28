The Business Leadership Podcast: Kunal Gupta, CEO of Polar

Kunal is the CEO of Polar, a technology provider to major media publishers, with offices around the world. He is also passionate about finding calm and focus in a modern era and writes regularly on the topics of leadership, mindfulness and technology culture on his blog, findfocus.today.

When he is not running the business, Kunal spent a lot of time learning more about himself. He does meditation, practices yoga, a lot of reading and a lot of other activities that Kunal found a lot of joy and meaning from.

In today’s episode, Kunal and Edwin deep dive on topics that will support up and coming business leaders on how to become a mindful leader. Listen and enjoy this episode and write down many takeaways that are actionable for your day to day life as a business leader.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, rate, and leave me a comment on your favorite network:

iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Click here to listen to more interviews on from today’s top business leaders.