Communications & Telecom

TELUS invests C$65.5 billion to increase connectivity in Ontario and Western Canada

Ashee Pamma

TELUS announced three key investments totalling C$65.5 billion today: C$19 billion in Alberta, C$18.5 billion in British Columbia and C$28 billion in Ontario.

These investments are aimed at building and developing network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the above-mentioned provinces over the next five years. 

Today’s announcements are part of TELUS’s pledge to invest C$81 billion across Canada by 2027.

Since 2000, the company has invested more than C$57 billion in AB, C$59 billion in BC and C$62 billion in ON. Over C$200 billion has been invested nationally.

These investments, TELUS’ chief executive officer Darren Entwistle said, “will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens.”

The company also recapped some of its other activities in the three provinces:

  1. Committed C$5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions in response to devastating wildfires in Alberta
  2. Supporting Alberta’s agriculture industry by empowering the reduction of 19,603 tonnes of CO2e emissions through TELUS Agriculture Feedlot Management solutions
  3. Celebrated the planting of its one millionth tree on Apr. 21
  4. Since Jun. 2022, TELUS has been deploying its 3500 MHz spectrum holdings in AB, BC and ON to bring enhanced capacity, low latency and faster speeds to TELUS customers
  5. TELUS has also sought to transform residents’ access to healthcare since its acquisition of LifeWorks in fall 2022. 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
