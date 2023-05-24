TELUS invests C$65.5 billion to increase connectivity in Ontario and Western Canada

TELUS announced three key investments totalling C$65.5 billion today: C$19 billion in Alberta, C$18.5 billion in British Columbia and C$28 billion in Ontario.
These investments are aimed at building and developing network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across the above-mentioned provinces over the next five years.
Today’s announcements are part of TELUS’s pledge to invest C$81 billion across Canada by 2027.
Since 2000, the company has invested more than C$57 billion in AB, C$59 billion in BC and C$62 billion in ON. Over C$200 billion has been invested nationally.
These investments, TELUS’ chief executive officer Darren Entwistle said, “will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens.”
The company also recapped some of its other activities in the three provinces:
- Committed C$5 million in cash donations and in-kind contributions in response to devastating wildfires in Alberta
- Supporting Alberta’s agriculture industry by empowering the reduction of 19,603 tonnes of CO2e emissions through TELUS Agriculture Feedlot Management solutions
- Celebrated the planting of its one millionth tree on Apr. 21
- Since Jun. 2022, TELUS has been deploying its 3500 MHz spectrum holdings in AB, BC and ON to bring enhanced capacity, low latency and faster speeds to TELUS customers
- TELUS has also sought to transform residents’ access to healthcare since its acquisition of LifeWorks in fall 2022.