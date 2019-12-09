Technicity in photos

Technicity 2019, held on Dec. 4, celebrated the power of information technology to transform the public service and the citizen experience in Toronto. More than 250 private and public sector technology leaders were a part of this year’s conference at Arcadian Court, 401 Bay St., Toronto.

Technology experts and senior city leaders gathered to discuss issues ranging from open data to cybersecurity and the role of technology in improving the customer experience.

City of Toronto projects were used as case studies with associated panels and individual presentations providing insights and best practice advice.

For the second year, the city’s annual IT awards program, Toronto’s Got IT Awards of Excellence, was a part of Technicity’s program. A total of 10 awards for the best-led IT initiatives were presented by and in front of the City’s senior leadership team.

In addition to the program, attendees had an opportunity to tour a Solutions Centre highlighting innovations served up by both service providers and City of Toronto agencies.

Displays included Toronto and Region Conservation, Authority, Open Data, Toronto Police Services, ServiceNow, Cisco, Insight and Zencos.

Visit the Technicity landing page here, and read more about Toronto’s shift towards challenge-based RFPs and how it plans to use open data here.