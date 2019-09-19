TD launches self-serve block features for credit cards

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has announced a new set of control features for all TD Visa consumer credit cards in Canada, including the ability to temporarily block all access to the account and the ability to block in-person international charges.

To block access to the account, users must be logged on to the TD mobile banking app. In the case of a lost card, users can ease the stress of the situation by disabling the card until it can be located or replaced, depending on the end result. When the feature is enabled, no new purchases can be made with the card or a digital wallet; although pre-authorized payments and deposits will still go through. Once the situation has been resolved, the feature can simply be turned off, restoring the card to its normal functionality.

The international charge block capability is the first of its kind in Canada, according to TD.

“Card controls can help our customers feel confident that their credit cards won’t be misused, while also minimizing the inconvenience of canceling or replacing a card if it’s temporarily misplaced,” says Katy Boshart, SVP, Canadian Credit Cards, TD. “In addition, our new international block feature provides even greater security – giving TD credit cardholders the ability to prevent unauthorized access to their card at international, in-person points of sale, providing additional peace of mind.”

Additionally, TD customers also have access to a couple more security features. You can sign up for TD Fraud Alerts to receive a notification via text if TD notices any unusual account activity. The TD MySpend tool allows you to receive notification of all account activity in real-time to keep an eye out for unusual activity yourself.