SUBSCRIBE
14
0
PrivacySecurity

Study reveals consumers have conflicting beliefs about digital privacy protection

Samira Balsara

New research from GetApp shows that Canadian consumers have conflicting beliefs about who should bear the responsibility for protecting digital privacy, with 41 per cent believing businesses should be in charge, and 25 per cent thinking it should be the federal government. 

Additionally, just over 60 per cent of consumers indicated that they were unsure Canada had a comprehensive law governing data privacy. 

Privacy is important to a lot of Canadians. In fact, 79 per cent of respondents reported taking a company’s data privacy practices into consideration before doing business with them. The study also showed that 46 per cent of respondents firmly believe that a company’s handling of their data reflects how it treats them as customers.

Willingness to share data varies among respondents. Sixty-seven per cent are willing to share their information if it means better, more efficient products or services, and 65 per cent are happy to provide information when it leads to more customized products.

But this percentage lowers depending on the company asking for it. Only about half of respondents are confident that individual data they share with online companies is secure. When judging the trustworthiness of a company, most consumers focus on regulation compliance and clear communication, both in how they use, and how they protect data.

When asked about their willingness to communicate their opinions via product ratings or reviews, 49 per cent of Canadian consumers said they were “very willing,” and 39 per cent stated the same regarding their demographic information. However, not surprisingly, 45 per cent of the respondents were highly unwilling to give financial information.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleHashtag Trending Sept. 21 – NYC offers free broadband for public housing residents; Mark Zuckerberg and his pricey metaverse; floppy disks and the airline industry
Next articleSalesforce deepens partnership with AWS

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
Communications & Telecom

Canada’s biggest telecom operators rank high in 5G reach, Opensignal report finds

Canada’s Big Three carriers, Bell, Rogers and Telus, excel...
Artificial Intelligence

Salesforce deepens partnership with AWS

Salesforce has expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY