Startup Canada seeks award applicants before April 3 deadline

It’s almost time for Canada’s annual celebration of its best and brightest in the startup world, and Startup Canada is encouraging the community to apply before its April 3 deadline.

The fifth annual Startup Canada Awards will see the red-carpet ceremonies follow their usual routine of celebrating local regional winners, and national winners at a grand finale in Ottawa.

To encourage startup community members to apply for the awards program, the organization is promising a big boost to the entrepreneurial networks for winners. The awards event also offers great exposure for winners, with their stories being shared across social media and with Startup Canada’s media partners (ITBusiness.ca included). Winners also become members of the Startup Canada Alumni program, which can lead to speaking opportunities and other ways to engage with Canada’s wider innovation network.

Here’s a recap of last year’s Startup Canada Awards night:

Some of last year’s winners include Nicole Verkindt, founder of the Offset Market Exchange; Saleschoice CEO Cindy Gordon, and Vancouver-based social media startup Hootsuite.