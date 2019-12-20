Software developers are in high demand, according to ITWC’s Salary Calculator data

Another year comes to an end, which means another year’s worth of data to analyze. We pulled out data from the 2019 IT Salary Calculator to find out which jobs were the most sought after.

Out of those who searched the salary calculator and compared their paycheck by job title and location in Canada in 2019, a quarter of them – – the biggest slice of the pie – were applying for software development roles, aligning with the overall software market growth.

Baseline data for this comparison is from the Randstad technology salary guide. Data continues to build from both the IT World Canada Salary survey and users engaging with the salary calculator.

Salary is the number one priority for the youngest worker generation

The Workforce Institute at Kronos recently released new research looking at effective ways for employers to attract, motivate, develop and retain Gen Z employees. They surveyed 3,400 Gen Zers across Canada, India, China, Australia, Germany, the U.S. and the U.K. among others.

The study uncovered that money still talks and that pay, and flexibility, as well as schedule stability, should be prioritized while recruiting the youngest working generation.

More than 54 per cent say salary is the top consideration when applying for their first full-time job. Pay grows more and more important the older the Gen Zer, with 57 per cent individuals aged between 22 and 25 years agreeing that nothing can outweigh salary, compared to 49 per cent of those aged 21 years and below, the study reveals.

Geolocation and quality matter to applicants

Cynet also carried out a similar survey focusing only on cybersecurity professionals. As part of its 2019 survey, Cynet examined the pay rates measured against employee education, skills, achievements etc.

The survey participants included 1,324 workers from diverse industries worldwide. The data received includes detailed salary profiles for five popular security positions: threat intelligence specialist, security analyst, security/cloud security architect, security manager/director, and penetration tester.

Key survey findings include:

geolocations matter significantly;

women are hard to find in security positions;

finance and banking provide the highest salaries in the industry;

quality beats experience in the payment curve;

pivoting pays as individuals that pivoted from an IT occupation to a cybersecurity position earned more than their peers that started out in cybersecurity

“Whether under the title of CISO, director of security, or even chief information officer, one cannot protect their organization single-handedly. At the end of the day, a cybersecurity professional is part of a team that makes recruiting and retaining talent an imperative,” said Eyal Gruner, founder & chief executive officer of Cynet.