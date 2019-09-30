Shopify Marketing adds Microsoft Search Network

Adding to its range of advertising options, Shopify Inc. has announced the addition of Microsoft Search Network (including Yahoo! and AOL) to the digital ad networks available on its Shopify Marketing tool.

Shopify is now the first e-commerce platform to offer Microsoft Advertising. Users can set up, optimize, and track the results of their campaigns directly from within the store management dashboard on Shopify.

This latest addition brings the total of advertising networks available through Shopify to four, which previously allowed for carousel and dynamic ads on Facebook, Google Smart shopping campaigns, and Story Ads on Snapchat.

“We continue to invest heavily in making Shopify Marketing the easiest and most powerful place for merchants to run digital marketing campaigns. With the shopping season just around the corner, we are excited to make this available to Shopify’s U.S. and Canadian merchants to reach even more customers through Microsoft Advertising,” said Michael Perry, the director of product for Shopify. “We’ve partnered with the world’s largest marketing platforms: Facebook, Google, Snap, and Microsoft, to make Shopify Marketing the best place for entrepreneurs to market their business to potential customers with just a few clicks.”