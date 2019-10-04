Sharp Canada launches three models of large-format Aquos Board

Sharp Canada recently rolled out a new large-format displays for business and creative needs.

The interactive displays, the PNL851H/751H/651H Aquos Board, available in 85, 75, and 65 inches, have been specifically designed to provide clients or businesses with a collaboration solution for their meeting or conference needs.

Each of the three models offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and come with wireless functionality, an embedded whiteboard, and a pre-installed system-on-a-chip controller. This means there’s no need to connect a dedicated computer to operate them from, reducing the cabling required for such a set up. It also features wireless LAN and bluetooth connectivity, direct drawing feature, and simultaneous writing feature.

Moreover, the screen of any android mobile device or Windows PC can be projected onto the whiteboard wirelessly through the Sharp Display Connect wireless software. The anti-glare film reduces reflections.

The displays offer pen-on-paper experience with their bundled touch pen, available in 2mm and 4mm tip options. The Sharp Touch Viewer software also enhances usability as it is a touch-operated on-screen user interface, letting users manipulate different types of files easily. Usability is further enhanced through the Sharp multi-functional printer (MFP) connectivity, which allows users to import scanned documents directly to Sharp Pen software from a compatible Sharp MFP. Moreover, the Sharp Display Connect software supports multifaceted wireless communication, allowing users to share on-screen content simultaneously with up to 50 devices. The software can be downloaded online or through the downloader on the bundled CD-ROM.

All the three models are now available across Canada and can be installed in either a portrait or landscape orientation.