SAP, Salesforce among Canada’s top employers when it comes to inclusion

The latest list from Great Place to Work focusing on inclusion is full of tech companies.

SAP Canada, Salesforce and Wave are just a few of the Canadian tech companies that scored high on Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Inclusion list.

“When there’s an authentic commitment to inclusion, fairness and trust-building throughout the organization, people experience a positive workplace culture widely and consistently—not just in pockets, which is what we see in many other workplaces,” wrote Alison Grenier, head of culture and research for Great Place to Work, in a blog post about the inclusion list.

Grenier highlighted some of the unique ways certain companies commit themselves to inclusion. At AppCentrica – which also won an award last year for Great Place to Work in the technology field – nominates a staff member every month to arrange a company dinner at a restaurant that reflects the multiculturalism of their employees.

Kronos runs a peer recognition program called Lollipop Moments, encouraging simple recognition of people who drive the business forward through their actions, not just through their role or title. Employees can visit a lollipop station, write a personalized note describing the act of leadership or innovation they witnessed and present the nomination to the person they selected. A copy of the note is placed in a drop box and once a month a winner is chosen for special recognition.

“Inclusive workplaces don’t happen by accident; they must be intentionally designed, nurtured and supported though formal policies and every day action,” explained Grenier.

The list was created based on employee response to inclusion-related Trust Index statements and the organization’s workplaces programs and practices. According to Deloitte’s “Predictions for 2017” report, highly inclusive organizations generate 2.3 times more cash flow per employee, 1.4 times more revenue and rate themselves 170 per cent better at innovation.

The IT sector is becoming increasingly inclusive for women as well. Almost half of the companies on the 2018 list of Best Workplaces for Women are in non-traditional sectors such as IT, due in large part to some of the leading tech firms encouraging diversity, daily engagement and innovation. More women are also landing leadership positions, according to the report.