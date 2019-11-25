Samsung Galaxy Fold to arrive in Canada early December

Today Samsung launched its revised Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone to the Canadian market, priming the Canadian market for the impending foldable war.

Name Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 RAM 12GB Display 7.3-inch ,152 x 1,536 Infinity Flex Display, 4.6-inch cover display 6.8-inch 3,040×1,440 Dynamic AMOLED Storage 512GB 256GB/512GB Cameras 16MP Ultra-wide angle

12MP Wide-angle

12MP Telephoto

10MP Cover camera

10MP Front camera

8MP Depth sensor 12MP Wide-angle

12MP Telephoto

16MP Ultra-wide angle

8MP Front camera

ToF Sensor Durability N/A IP68 Battery 4,380 mAh 4,300 mAh Ports USB-C Price Starting at $2,599.99 Starting at $1,469.99

The Galaxy Fold’s highlight is a massive single panel 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display with a 2,152 x 1,536p resolution. When not in use, the phone folds in half to fit in deep pockets. In addition, it has a smaller, 4.6-inch display at the front to provide access to frequently accessed controls when the two halves are closed.

At 276g, the Galaxy Fold is much heavier than most existing flagship phones. It’s not completely unexpected, however, as the phone is nearly twice as large in size.

Samsung phones have always had solid camera performance. For the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has added six cameras: three at the rear, two at the front, and one on the cover for when the cover is closed. The idea is to give users quick access to cameras regardless of which position the phone is in.

At the rear is a 16MP f/ 2.2 ultrawide camera, a 12MP f/ 1.5 standard camera, and a 12MP f/ 2.4 telephoto camera with Daul OIS. On the centre main display is a 10MP f/ 2.2 camera and an 8MP depth sensor. Finally, on the front cover is the 10MP f/ 2.2 selfie cam.

Internally, the Galaxy Fold is supplied with Samsung’s Exynos 9825 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.0–essentially identical to the Galaxy Note 10+ spec for spec. The hardware powers Samsung’s proprietary operating system based on Android 9 Pie. Security is handled by Samsung’s Knox suite

The nearly-tablet sized screen and the additional cover display mandates a large battery. For the Galaxy Fold, Samsung blessed it with a 4,380 mAh battery. It ranks as one of the largest battery to be included in a smartphone, even besting the gargantuan Galaxy Note 10+ by a hairbreadth.

For reference, the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 with similar internal hardware had a 4,300mAh battery that was able to carry it through 7 hours of screen-on-time on a single charge.

Starting Dec. 6th, the Galaxy Fold will be available in Cosmos Black exclusive at Samsung Experience stores for CA$2,600. It also includes a pair of Galaxy Buds inside the box.