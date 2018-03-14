Salesforce targets small businesses with release of Essentials

Small businesses spend 23 per cent of their workdays manually inputting data, so Salesforce is optimizing its sales and service apps for small businesses to help them focus on their customers and business growth.

Salesforce Essentials, which includes Sales Cloud Essentials and Service Cloud Essentials, are available now for small businesses, the CRM company announced today.

“With Essentials, we’ve taken the full power of Salesforce and tailored it for the unique needs of small businesses,” said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP for CRM applications at Salesforce in a press release. “Essentials is easy to set up and use—and it’s future-proof, so small businesses can add new capabilities quickly and easily as they grow.”

Sales Cloud Essentials allows sales reps to have a complete view of their customers through the Lightning Sales console. Service Cloud Essentials makes it easier for small service teams to quickly set up their helpdesks through the Lightning Service console. It also gives service agents a 360-degree view of every customer interaction – whether it’s through the phone, email, Twitter and Facebook – in a unified desktop view.

Essentials also comes with Einstein Activity Capture, which with the help of AI, automates manual data entry. When a rep receives an email, Einstein automatically files it to where it needs to be.

Salesforce is excited to see small businesses use the new tools and tackle their “unique challenges” said Marie Rosecrans, SVP of small business marketing at Salesforce.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of innovation and economic growth,” she said.

The Salesforce Essentials apps — Sales Cloud Essentials and Service Cloud Essentials — are available today and priced at $25 per user per month.