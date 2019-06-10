Salesforce finally acquires Tableau for $15.7B

How it integrates Tableau into core cloud platforms will be key, says Ninetex CMO

After reports hinting at Salesforce’s strong desire to acquire Seattle company Tableau, it finally did for $15.7 billion in an all-stock deal.

It’s the company’s largest acquisition in the history of the company, Salesforce announced today.

It comes on the heels of another major acquisition in the data visualization space, this one from Google. Last week Google announced its biggest acquisition since it bought home automation company Nest for $3.2 billion in 2014 by announcing the acquisition of data management firm Looker for $2.6 billion.

Clearly, making sense of the sea of data generated by today’s organizations is top of mind for many.

Salesforce can now extend its data intelligence for its existing customers and gives customers a strong reason to pick them over Microsoft, according to Dustin Grosse, chief marketing officer for Ninetex. A handful of Canadian data management firms partner with the Seattle-based company.

“Microsoft has a strong Power Platform that includes Power BI, but eventually having analytics/visualization more natively embedded within Salesforce CRM offers tremendous potential value and convenience to sellers, marketers, and general managers,” he wrote in an email. But several questions about the acquisition remain.

“It will be interesting to see how Salesforce eventually integrates Tableau into their core cloud platforms and connects it to other sales, marketing, and customer success tools,” indicated Grosse. “I’m also curious to see how Salesforce provides licensing options for business leaders and operators that want access to analytics and insights.”