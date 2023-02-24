RingCentral and AWS enter strategic partnership

Cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) will offer RingCentral MVP (Message Video Phone) and RingCentral Contact Center solutions to its customers, as part of a multi-year agreement announced last week.

This partnership between RingCentral and AWS seeks to help organizations accelerate their cloud journeys while transforming their employee and customer communications.

“Together, AWS and RingCentral are giving customers across multiple industries greater choice and support for their call center and business communications needs,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services at AWS. “By making RingCentral’s cloud communications solution available on AWS, large enterprise and mid-size customers can benefit from the reliability and scalability of the cloud, while giving employees and customers the ability to collaborate in new ways.”

RingCentral’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions enable employees to communicate from any location and any device through a single platform that integrates team messaging, video meetings and a cloud phone system.

RingCentral also plans to provide technical resources for workstreams to make RingCentral offerings functional and transactable for AWS customers – supporting AWS Marketplace Listings and integrations to AWS services.

Further, both companies will work together to deploy end-to-end cloud migration solutions for businesses in the healthcare, financial service, retail, education, and public sector industries. Users will be able to access flexible migration options through bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) and hybrid PBX solutions.

The two companies will also share their resources to enable experts to better assist customers with their cloud adoption and technical integrations.

This collaboration will initially be rolled out in North America, followed by additional countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America over the multi-year period.