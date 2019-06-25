Raspberry Pi 4 released; NASA hacked; Verizon internet blackout

Raspberry Pi 4 is here, NASA breach revealed, Verizon hit with a massive internet outage.



It's Tuesday, June 25th, and I'm your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Raspberry Pi, the programmable pocket computer, has been upgraded to version four. With the update comes a processor that’s up to three times faster, 4GB of RAM, and the capabilities to drive two 4K display simultaneously. The board can be purchased independently starting at $35 USD, or as a desktop kit with accompanying accessories for $120 USD.

Trending on Reddit, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been hacked. A security audit revealed that someone was able to access documents in its Jet Propulsion Laboratory through an unauthorized Raspberry Pi connected to its servers. The hacker managed to creep all the way to its Deep Space Network radio array systems. The breach had actually occurred last year, way before the audit results were posted.

Lastly, trending everywhere, Verizon was struck by a massive internet outage that knocked out services for many customers on the U.S. east coast. Because Verizon failed to detect a fiber-optic network provider, the error spread into a large chunk of its servers. The outage lasted for two and a half hours, affecting a number of services including Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Reddit, and a number of consumer apps.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. I'm Tom Li, thanks for listening.