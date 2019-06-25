Raspberry 4 released, now supports 4GB RAM and dual 4K displays

Raspberry Pi, the tiny programmable computer adored by DIYers, developers, and creative tinkerers alike, has been upgraded to version 4.

Visually, Raspberry Pi 4 is similar to the previous generations. This was done intentionally to preserve the familiarity of the device to existing customers. But to accommodate a host of new features, a few components had to be updated, like how the USB-C power connector had to replace the micro-USB port to support 500mA of extra current. Furthermore, the single USB-A display output had been split into two micro HDMI type-D connectors, each capable of supporting up to 4K resolution.

Performance has also been bumped significantly. Raspberry Pi 4 now uses the new quad-core BCM2711 SoC, which has replaced the dated ARM Cortex-A53 processor cores with the much more powerful ARM Cortex-A72 processor cores. In a blog post, the company states that the new processor is up to three times faster than the previous generation. The board also now comes in 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB RAM configurations.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is now available as standalone kits retailing between $35 USD to $50 USD. First-time buyers may also opt for the Desktop Kit which includes the board, a power supply, case, and a number of accessories for $120 USD.