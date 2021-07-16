Quality control for demand generation vendors – CMO Talks with Danny Sachdev

Technology is touted as the new key to lead generation, but it is also the vehicle for fake leads, stolen data, and fraud. Not only do these unethical practices waste time and drain the marketing budget, but they also erode customer confidence and reduce the return on investment (ROI).

“Demand generation today has changed completely,” said Danny Sachdev, a serial entrepreneur operating out of Dubai and owner of TrueQC, an unbiased third party AI platform that helps companies audit and authenticate leads procured by demand generation vendors. “Just because somebody is offering you more leads, that doesn’t mean they are good leads.”

As a deep dive into best practices for procuring quality lead generation for the North American market, Sachdev joined ITWC President Fawn Annan for a July 2021 installment of CMO Talks, a podcast series designed to showcase strategies for gaining a competitive edge through the intersection of marketing and technology. Their discussion quickly turned to the most significant problems in the outsource lead delivery area.

“Demand generation companies are claiming that they can do leads at prices that I know are too low to execute,” said Sachdev, “and companies have given them the power because they don’t check these leads. It’s like giving an exam and having nobody check the papers, so all the students think that they got an A-plus.”

According to Sachdev, the only way for organizations to regain control of demand generation companies is by sanitizing their lead generation process, a service Annan described as policing the leads. On the subject of companies outsourcing to offshore vendors, she asked for Sachdev’s advice on sussing out exactly who is doing the work.

Sachdev explained that lead generation is becoming a very cost prohibitive space, so lead generation vendors are hiring people with low skill levels. “TrueQC is in the professional, deep cleaning business,” he joked. “We basically help companies to keep their leads coming in clean, which makes their sales people happy.”

The goal for TrueQC is to reach the stage at which they can do 70% of the sanitizing through technology and only 30% through humans. At that point, says Sachdev, they are going to start capturing in volumes that the sales team will have cleaned and returned instantly. The end result will be to improve conversions and gain access to a new pool of customers.

The podcast concluded with advice for marketing managers who are new to lead generation contracting and outsourcing. From Sachdev’s perspective, it is very important for customers to understand who will be working on their leads, how they are sending emails, and whether those emails are ending up in spam folders. “The key to a successful demand generation campaign is content that resonates with people, aligns with today’s market trends, creates better brand awareness, and portrays the company as a trusted advisor in the field,” said Sachdev. “When leads are generated from such content, it basically magnifies the ROI of the campaign.”