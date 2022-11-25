Partnership between Centech and Bell aims to boost innovation

This week, Bell announced a three-year strategic partnership with the Montreal innovation center, Centech, an ecosystem that propels technological innovation and entrepreneurship in science and engineering. As Centech’s exclusive telecommunications supplier, Bell will be able, through its advanced network capabilities and its expertise in 5G and AI management, to help emerging Canadian companies stimulate innovation, growth and the adoption of advanced technological solutions.

Created by ÉTS (École de technologie supérieure), Centech is a non-profit organization whose objective is to train entrepreneurs and propel high-tech innovation projects in science and engineering. The solutions developed are concentrated in the health (Medtech), logistics, energy, environment and telecommunications sectors. Since 2018, the organization has helped more than 400 innovative companies, including Sollum Technologies, SPARK Microsystems and Puzzle Medical Devices.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Bell as a Centech partner, and therefore help propel innovation and make it possible to share knowledge and deliver projects that have an impact”, said Richard Chénier, General Director of Centech. “And, thanks to Bell’s 5G network, we can provide robust connectivity and coverage, high-performance data transmission and above all, a secure environment for our contractors.”

Founded in 1996, Centech is open to everyone and supports companies of all sizes with high-tech projects displaying high growth potential. It has been recognized as one of the top 20 business incubators in the world by UBI Global. Its Acceleration and Propulsion programs make it a real instrument of growth, creating one of the largest concentrations of technology start-up entrepreneurs in both Québec and Canada.