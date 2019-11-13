OpenText Enfuse 2019: The Carbonite acquisition, new apps, and updates

LAS VEGAS — The topic of endpoint security was front and centre on the first day of OpenText Enfuse 2019.

OpenText’s chief executive officer, Mark Barrenechea, said in his keynote that the technology world is accelerating thanks to cloud computing, but with that added innovation, endpoint security becomes all the more vital.

“We look at the momentum of moving into the cloud. You’re in a five to six year window where everything will be centralized and operating in the cloud,” said Barrenchea. “As more gets centralized into the cloud, it just exposes how important that edge is.”

The topic of endpoint security was especially relevant yesterday after the Waterloo-based company announced its intent to acquire Carbonite for just under $1.5 billion, continuing its aggressive acquisition strategy over the last couple of years, which includes Liaison Technologies and Hightail.

Although the acquisition is not expected to officially finalize for about 90 days, Barrenechea expressed his excitement about what Carbonite will bring to OpenText’s endpoint security portfolio.

Barrenchea said the endpoint is strategic and this acquisition signals OpenText’s “commitment of winning at the endpoint”.

According to Barrenechea, OpenText already secures about 40 million endpoints, but once Carbonite is officially brought into the fold, that number will increase to about 100 million.

Most importantly in what Carbonite brings to the table, according to OpenText’s chief product officer, Muhi Majzoub, is the endpoint antivirus and the data backup for endpoint devices which allows users to simply wipe their devices and move on rather than be held hostage by ransomware.

Although what they bring from a solutions standpoint is important, Majzoub pointed out that he thinks this should be seen as a big move for OpenText into the SMB world; as Carbonite brings with it experience and customers in that space.

Updated security portfolio

Beyond the Carbonite announcement, OpenText also used its bi-annual solutions and updates release to announce a bevy of updates to its security portfolio.

Barrenechea continued to emphasize the importance of security in his keynote, saying that security needs to be “job #1”.

“It has to be all the way from the boardroom, to the CEO, to the company leadership team, the dev-ops team, in engineering, in the human behavior,” he said.

With this in mind, he noted that this same prioritization of security needs to be applied to software.

The updates to OpenText’s security platform include:

Threat Hunting Service , is a new service which provides a team of OpenText security experts utilizing EnCase Endpoint Security and Magellan to aid in the quick identification, monitoring, and remediation of threats.

, is a new service which provides a team of OpenText security experts utilizing EnCase Endpoint Security and Magellan to aid in the quick identification, monitoring, and remediation of threats. EnCase TM Endpoint Security, which OpenText says will enhance endpoint detection and response capabilities to assist security teams in finding and removing threat actors from networks in quicker turnaround times.

which OpenText says will enhance endpoint detection and response capabilities to assist security teams in finding and removing threat actors from networks in quicker turnaround times. EnCase TM Forensics brings time-saving workflows and updates to indexing and search capabilities. The update also allows users to browse the Apple File System snapshot as well as access a collection of Microsoft OST artifacts.

brings time-saving workflows and updates to indexing and search capabilities. The update also allows users to browse the Apple File System snapshot as well as access a collection of Microsoft OST artifacts. Tableau Forensic Imager will now provide users the ability to pause and resume any forensic imaging jobs, even after a power cycle.

New solutions from OpenText

While the first day of OpenText Enfuse 2019 saw a number of updates to existing solutions and portfolios, the company did announce two new applications.

The first one was Core for Federated Compliance – available now for Documentum – which is a centralized application designed to provide oversight of the records policies across a multitude of content repositories.

The second new release was Core Experience Insights. This SaaS application is designed to provide marketing departments with visibility over the customer experience journey. This includes website interactions, social media content, email engagement, and call centre performance.

Old apps moving to the cloud

In his keynote, Barrenechea pointed out in the last year, venture capital funds invested zero dollars to on-premise software, while cloud software received 100 per cent of software investment.

And with that in mind, several of OpenText’s top existing solutions are getting the cloud-native treatment. This includes Content Services, Content Suite Platform, Documentum, Extended ECM Platform, and InfoArchive.

This will bring with it automatic updates and the ability to run the apps both on and off the cloud. The company said in its release that it is looking at this as a big step towards the launch of OpenText Cloud Editions in 2020.

It is likely that we will see much more of this in the future as Barrenechea explained that he believes everything (not just OpenText solutions) will be in the cloud in the next five to six years.

EIM solutions updates

It wouldn’t be an Enfuse event without some announcements about OpenText’s enterprise information management solutions. Updates to the portfolio include:

Automated machine-translations of documents in global investigations and automated sentiment analysis were added to Axcelerate – OpenText’s platform for eDiscovery and investigations – in partnership with Veritone.

of documents in global investigations and automated sentiment analysis were added to Axcelerate – OpenText’s platform for eDiscovery and investigations – in partnership with Veritone. eDocs – OpenText’s electronic document management solution – has been updated to include AI-powered search.

– OpenText’s electronic document management solution – has been updated to include AI-powered search. Web Content Management Solution now includes content suggestion generation and translation.

now includes content suggestion generation and translation. Updates to Extended ECM Platform will allow users to automate multiple simultaneous content-driven processes through asynchronous processing.

will allow users to automate multiple simultaneous content-driven processes through asynchronous processing. Vendor Invoice Management will now be able to automate content-related processes, powered by machine learning and optical character recognition.

will now be able to automate content-related processes, powered by machine learning and optical character recognition. New integrations between the Experience portfolio and Hightail, Google Translate, Brightcove’s video hosting platform, Salesforce, the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and SAP.

between the Experience portfolio and Hightail, Google Translate, Brightcove’s video hosting platform, Salesforce, the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and SAP. New integrations for Documentum for Life Sciences with Microsoft SharePoint Online and OpenText’s Contract Center is now integrated with SAP.

with Microsoft SharePoint Online and OpenText’s Contract Center is now integrated with SAP. New visualizations in Magellan Analytics Studio.

in Magellan Analytics Studio. New authoring tools in Exstream – OpenText’s customer communications management platform.

in Exstream – OpenText’s customer communications management platform. A new mobile app for Documentum – OpenText’s ECM suite.

Legal solutions

OpenText’s legal industry solutions also received updates, including: