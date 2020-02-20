New categories, new opportunities for Canadian CIOs at 2020 CIO of the Year Awards

There are several reasons why Canadian technology leaders should consider throwing their name in the hat for this year’s CIO of the Year Awards.

In addition to an easier submission process, applicants have two new categories to choose from: the Not-for-Profit and Next Generation Leader awards. The Not-For-Profit award is for tech leaders with registered Canadian charities and associations, while the Next Generation Leader category is presented to a tech leader who demonstrates outstanding talent as a future leader in the tech sector.

Click here to make a nomination

Have you or someone you know shaken things up when it comes to best management practices and innovation? Perhaps they’ve introduced emerging technology in a meaningful way across an organization? The Next-Gen Leader category is calling for those nominations.

Our private and public sector categories are, of course, still available.

The event is presented by ITWC in partnership with the CIO Association of Canada.

All nominations are now open, with an April 6 deadline. After that, an independent panel of judges will determine three finalists in each category. Following that step, the finalists will be approached and asked to provide two letters of recommendation attesting to the nominee’s accomplishments. The nominator cannot write the recommendation letter.

But the CIO of the Year Awards are about more than just hardware. As usual, the event provides participants with an opportunity to be recognized in front of their peers at an evening celebration on July 15 in Toronto’s Entertainment District and finalists get to spend time with IT World Canada‘s editorial team to talk about the biggest issues facing today’s CIOs during a live Town Hall discussion.

The CIO of the Year Awards will be presented at a special reception following the 2020 ITWC Digital Transformation Conference and Awards

The four winners will be profiled in ITWC publications and inducted into the national CIO Hall of Fame as well.

Humza Teherany, chief technology and digital officer for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and President of the CIO Association of Canada, is this year’s host.