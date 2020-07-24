Nearly a third of businesses are not ready to reopen right now, says Salesforce survey

While provinces and cities across Canada transition into the next phase of reopening the economy, a new Salesforce Canada survey suggests nearly a third of businesses feel unprepared to open.

When asked if they are ready to reopen their business next week, 30 per cent of businesses say they would not feel prepared to do so, with one in five citing an inability to adapt in today’s environment due to not having the right technology in place. Nearly a quarter of businesses say they “don’t even know where to start.”

The survey also notes that nearly a third of businesses in the country lack an understanding of how technology can help them remain competitive. Fifty-three per cent of Canadian businesses say they know they need technology to stay relevant in the current economic environment, but don’t know where to start.

Thirty per cent of Canadians say they will now split their shopping between in-store and online, and 17 per cent say they will make a complete transition to online shopping and would only shop in-store for necessary products and services that are not available online. Over one-third of Canadian customers also say that online experience when shopping online is all the more important to them now, and nearly a third are ready to share their personal data if it improves their online shopping experience.

It’s more important than ever for businesses to ensure that their online checkout experience is seamless and consistent across all types of digital channels and cards. American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa announced earlier this month that they are each beginning technical preparations for global expansion of the Click to Pay online checkout in additional geographies including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Qatar and the United Kingdom among others.

Mastercard noted in a July 8 press release that the Click to Pay checkout aims to make the online checkout simple for consumers across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices by replacing time-consuming key entry of personal account numbers and information at checkout. The advanced digital checkout solution makes the checkout experience as consistent as it is in physical stores – with one terminal to accept all card payments.

“Right now, more than ever, demand for fresh food and grocery delivery is at an all-time high, with many new customers trying FreshDirect for the first time,” said Tammy Berentson, chief marketing officer, FreshDirect. “For these new customers, as well as for our loyal following, Click to Pay offers confidence that their transactions will be simple, efficient and secure.”

American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa had announced this digital checkout solution in the United States in October 2019. Since then, Mastercard says more than 10,000 merchants have been enabling their customers with the option to click to pay.

Also, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, Mary Ng, together with Shopify, launched Go Digital Canada July 15. The program is available at shopify.ca/canada, and is a central resource hub designed to make it easier for Canadian business-owners to get online. It also provides access to a suite of free resources and other goodies offered by Shopify and its ecosystem of partners and experts.