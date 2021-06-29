Most platforms that businesses use are ‘letting them down,’ says accessibility expert

With files from Jori Negin-Shecter

Starting today, Ontario is implementing the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) which requires businesses to meet accessibility guidelines or face hefty fines as repercussions.

Siteimprove and Fable conducted a survey with 55 Canadians who said their disabilities affect how they browse or use websites.

The results revealed that 63 per cent of respondents felt limited in their ability to use the internet when compared to those who do not have a disability. When confronted with barriers while shopping online, some respondents switched store brands, others even opted for shopping in person.

Samuel Proulx, an accessibility evangelist at Fable, is a screen reader user and an accessibility advocate who has a visual impairment himself.

Fable is an organization that connects people with disabilities to digital teams of companies in order to test apps and services to make sure they are accessible.

“I remember sort of, at the very, very beginning of the pandemic, when everybody was kind of panicking, and shutdowns were happening, myself and other people in our community had a lot of difficulties all of a sudden getting groceries. The online delivery service that we were using before had now become so overloaded,” Proulx said.

There were other options, he said, but a lot of companies forget that their websites are lacking the basic resources required for those with disabilities, most notably visual impairments.

The survey revealed that many sites had poor text descriptions or alt text, which is critical for people with visual impairments.

Another issue was not being able to navigate a site with a keyboard as many users with disabilities rely on keyboards rather than a mouse to use a website.

While many sites have a long way to go, Proulx shared some of his favourite ones that offer good digital accessibility.

When it comes to shopping online Proulx said, “If it doesn’t come from Amazon or Costco, I don’t own it.”

Small businesses often struggle with online accessibility. A lot of the third-party platforms they use, Proulx said, cannot offer it.

“A lot of small businesses are trying very hard to be accessible. The issue in the industry is that the platforms that small businesses have to use are often letting them down,” he said.

He also said LinkedIn has great accessibility and isn’t obfuscated with pop-ups and other distractions. Proulx credits part of that to Microsoft.

Mike Cart, the vice-president of Siteimprove, is working with his team to help tackle accessibility issues in the digital space.

Siteimprove is a SaaS organization that helps companies ensure their websites are up to particular accessibility guidelines such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 standards.

Cart further analyzed some prominent websites with high daily traffic and rated them with a letter grade from A to F based on the site’s digital accessibility.

Expedia: C+

While looking through Expedia’s homepage and discussing its accessibility efforts, Cart strongly expressed the importance of assistive technology.

“For sites such as Expedia, it’s extremely important to make sure that everything that they have on [their] home screen is coded to be toggled by assistive technology such as screen readers,” he said.

Cart explained that when working with travel search engines like Expedia, the coding on the back end needs to be able to identify different “categories or tabs,” in order to click through on the website.

Cart did have praise for what Expedia had done from an accessibility standpoint, but noted that their efforts were not entirely seamless based on his team’s overview.

Shopify: B+

Cart had far more praise to give to Shopify, who he termed, “the Canadian Darling,” for its growth globally as well as its efforts to maintain a relatively strong accessibility space online.

“[Shopify] has been one of the models of ensuring that they are doing as much as possible, and letting people know that they’re doing as much as possible,” he said, referring to Shopify’s efforts to improve digital accessibility.

Cart praised the website’s simplistic design choice, and noted that even beyond Shopify’s user interface, the important code under the hood also passed the test.

“From talking with our consultants, they said this was relatively clean, which [in today’s age] can be a shock.”

Facebook: D (But user content complicates things)

Given Facebook’s structure as a feed, with almost exclusively user-generated content, Cart had mixed feelings on what that experience means for an individual with accessibility needs.

Part of the issue, Cart explained, was the pace of user-generated content being uploaded. Most people unfortunately aren’t engaging with descriptive tools when posting content.

“Users don’t mean to do this, but the first priority when they post a link is more about is this cool? Is this going to add value etc.,” he noted.

Cart did separate the post feed from other aspects of Facebook such as its sidebar, which remains largely static between Facebook users.

“Actual Facebook content, like the sidebar on the left…I would go out on a limb to say that there’s a very good chance that those are structurally sound.”

He concluded that content on Facebook could be a B, but the stuff that is not produced by the company lowers its rating.

Restaurants

When it comes to digital accessibility for restaurants, Cart emphasized the importance of text descriptions for photos.

If they do not have any alternate description and a user goes through the site with a screen reader, it will be difficult for them to identify what it is.

He also mentioned that accessibility issues are often found in PDF menus.

For example, The Keg uses PDFs to display its menu on the website.

“Sometimes, when you go into more of the nitty-gritty and you take a look at different types of menus, that’s where [we see]…accessibility issues. A lot of PDFs sometimes can be finicky.”

Colour also plays a role in creating effective websites.

When looking at Boston Pizza’s site Cart pointed out that some of the colours the site uses make it difficult to view. The site plays around with red, black, white and grey, however, when text gets added on top of photos it can get messy.

“The subtext ‘order yours today starting at only $18.99,’ that’s a little tough to see. That backdrop, that colour contrast is a little iffy. So that’s where you really want to avoid that type of setting,” he said.

AODA guidelines benefit everyone

It is important to note that often, features made to help those with disabilities turn into something that a majority of people enjoy using in daily life.

Proulx elaborated on the topic.

“Look at dark mode, that started out as an accommodation for people with visual problems. But it’s just such a great feature that now everyone wants it, right? I mean, captions are for deaf folks, but look at how often they get turned on in sports bars. Because you’re in a loud environment, you can’t hear it, and you want to see what’s being said,” he said.

He went on to say that many everyday features would not exist without people with disabilities.

Regarding how prepared Ontario is for the act deadline, Cart said he is fairly confident, and credited the recent pandemic as bringing attention to accessibility in the digital space.

“COVID has really shone a light on the importance of digital accessibility. And it’s really gotten those companies that didn’t have accessibility as a priority, it raised its importance. It became a matter of economic impact that would ultimately be hitting their pocket.”