Montreal doctor’s invention integrated to Philips portable ultrasound system

A Canadian doctor is behind a new technology that allows ultrasound images to be shared in realtime via smartphones and tablets.

Montreal-based Dr. Yanick Beaulieu is the entrepreneur and cardiologist behind Reacts, a collaborative platform that is being integrated into Philips Lumify portable ultrasound system. The solution will allow doctors and clinicians around the world using the tele-ultrasound machine to show two-way communications.

The whole idea is to remove geographical barriers for healthcare professionals that want to collaborate on ultrasound imagery, whether its

providing talent to a remote location, aiding an emergency in the back of an ambulance, or providing training to someone in another location.

In a Youtube video by Philips Healthcare, Dr. Beaulieu explains his inspiration for creating Reacts.

“When I was seven years old, my father had cardiac surgery because of a dysfunctional valve and five years later he had to have a second surgery,” he says. “I was like ‘Wow, I want to be able to one-day help kids like I was, see their father come back home.'”

Reacts brings the capability to work together to Philips existing portable ultrasound device. Now physicians that have a Lumify in their pocket will also be connected to the Reacts platform and have an easy way to collaborate with other connected clinicians.

Reacts, which is an acronym for Remote Education, Augmented Communication, Training and Supervision) was developed by Beaulieu’s firm Innovative Imaging Technologies Inc. (IIT). Beaulieu is also an intensive care physician at Hopital du Sacre-Coeur de Montreal.