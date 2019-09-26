McDonald’s Canada partners with Amazon and Google to incorporate voice tech into recruitment process

By Pragya Sehgal

McDonald’s Canada is collaborating with Amazon and Google to attract talent from around the country through voice technology.

In an attempt to make it convenient for prospective employees to apply to suitable jobs at McDonald’s, the company has changed its application process to being voice initiated. This initiative is a part of its recently launched hiring campaign – Friends are Made at McDonald’s. The restaurant says it’s the first global restaurant company to partner with voice-enabled technology in its recruitment efforts.

“Incorporating voice technology is a new and convenient way for us to engage candidates and for them to learn more about the different career opportunities available at McDonald’s. It’s a world first in recruiting,” said Stephanie Hardman, chief people officer at McDonald’s Canada in a press release. “This functionality is an important step in our ongoing journey to find innovative ways to connect with Canadians and to help kick-start a career at McDonald’s Canada.”

As part of this feature, anyone in the country could start a job application at McDonald’s simply by saying, “Hey Alexa/Google, help me find a job at McDonald’s”.

“With Alexa, Canadians can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald’s restaurant – all they need to do is ask,” said Steve Rabuchin, vice-president, Alexa.

The voice experience is available on all Google Assistant and Alexa devices in both English and French.