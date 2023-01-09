Major Toronto hospital network declares IT alert

A second Toronto hospital network has had to declare a Code Grey due to an IT outage, within weeks of the ransomware attack on a children’s hospital.

University Health Network, which comprises three major hospitals plus a rehabilitation unit, declared the emergency earlier today.

“UHN is experiencing outages in our digital systems across our networks,” UHN spokesperson Gillian Howard told CP24.com in an email. “Our digital team is investigating the issues and will update periodically. Clinical areas are using downtime procedures at this time.”

As of 4 p.m. Eastern, when this story was written, all UNH web sites were still down.

This comes after Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children declared a Code Grey last month after a ransomware attack. The Code Grey was cancelled last week after IT remediation efforts resulted in 80 per cent of IT systems being brought back online.

UNH includes three acute care hospitals – Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre – the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute, a post-secondary institution granting diplomas and certificates in health sciences and leadership.