LinkedIn launches latest version of Company Pages

LinkedIn announced LinkedIn Pages, the latest generation of its Company Pages and Career Pages, to help “make it easier for brands, institutions and organizations…to foster constructive conversations with LinkedIn’s community.”

A Nov. 14 blog post on LinkedIn’s website said the new Pages has several new features that are meant to “authentically” help organizations connect with members, “grow their business and build lasting connections.”

The first called Join the Conversations that Matter, will allow the community manager (or the admin involved in the social aspect of a company) to post updates and respond to comments made by members. He or she will also be able to associate their Page with hashtags and “can listen-in and respond to conversations happening about their brand or relevant topics on LinkedIn.”

Pages will also allow community managers to better understand their audience and grow it by providing what it calls Content Suggestions, a feature “that surfaces the topics and content trending with their target audience on LinkedIn.”

“With these insights, admins can now curate and create content that their audiences are sure to engage with,” the blog post said.

Pages will also include Career Pages that will give companies and organizations “a way to engage potential candidates with a life tab and a jobs tab that provide a customized look into an organization, culture, and jobs.”

LinkedIn said in the blog post that it also announced new integrations with third-party partners including Hootsuite, which will allow admins of Pages to receive a notification whenever there is activity on their Page.

“With more than 590 million professional users, LinkedIn is a premier place for brands to connect with customers, employees and prospects,” Hootsuite’s CEO Ryan Holmes said in the blog post. “We are thrilled to be the first social media management solution to build off LinkedIn’s new notification API so our customers can more effectively drive engagement on LinkedIn.”