LinkedIn creating new version of Groups feature

LinkedIn is updating once again, this time “fully rebuilding” its Groups feature.

In an announcement this week LinkedIn says it is rebuilding Groups for its website and mobile apps to make the feature more ‘engaging’ and easier to use.

The social platform states that this change comes directly from user feedback and will prioritize boosting engagement and creating more ‘vibrant’ discussions, the changes will start rolling out to all members at the end of August.

Updates include: making it easier to access Groups right from the LinkedIn homepage and main feed, the ability to manage groups in the iOS and Android apps, simplifying the number of admin roles down to owner and manager – eliminating moderators, and creating more access to group conversations through the use of notifications.

“We have seen significant lift in engagement to Groups coming from notifications and believe that notifications will be an effective way for you to communicate with your members,” states LinkedIn in a notification regarding the update.

Because of the coming changes LinkedIn has made moderation of group queues unavailable for the next couple months as it works to rebuild it into the new version of Groups and has decided to eliminate the auto-generated classifier queue.

This update is the second that LinkedIn has promoted lately, with a voice messaging feature last month, as ITBusiness.ca has previously reported.

According to its notice, its team is continuing to work on future updates.