LinkedIn collaborates with CLEAR to bring free identity verification to Canadian users

Professional social media platform LinkedIn is teaming up with CLEAR, a secure identity company, to introduce free identity verification services for its users in Canada. This partnership allows LinkedIn members to confirm their identities through the CLEAR Verified platform and display a special indicator on their profiles.

Starting this month, around 22 million Canadians who are LinkedIn members will have the option to use CLEAR Verified. This can be done through the LinkedIn app, and can be completed in either English or French. Users must provide a government-issued ID and take a selfie to confirm that they are who they say they are. If someone is already using CLEAR (CLEAR lanes in many U.S. airports offer expedited security clearance, for example), they only need to take a selfie to verify their identity for their LinkedIn profile.

This expansion follows a similar move made earlier this year when LinkedIn and CLEAR introduced free identity verification for LinkedIn users in the United States. The purpose of this partnership is to create more trust among people and businesses using LinkedIn by making sure that the profiles they interact with are genuine and reliable.

Diana Luu, LinkedIn Canada country manager, explained that these new options for verification are a way to enhance the trustworthiness and security of the platform.

“As LinkedIn continues to prioritize authenticity and security, these new verification options empower Canadian LinkedIn members to build a trusted professional network, ensuring a safer and more reliable experience for everyone on the platform,” she said.

CLEAR’s chief executive officer (CEO), Caryn Seidman Becker, shared her excitement about expanding the partnership to Canada. “CLEAR and LinkedIn share a vision of trust and safety for our millions of users. We’re excited to expand our partnership to Canada to help more people foster genuine connections online.”

Visit the CLEAR Verified site to learn how to access the service.