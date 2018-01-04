LG introduces three ‘work’ robots for airports, hotels

Earlier this year LG began testing its new airport robots in Seoul, South Korea in preparation for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February, and at CES 2018 next week, the South Korean company will be adding three new robots to its robot family.

The three robots joining the newly dubbed ‘CLOi Family’ of robots include a serving robot for hotels, a porter robot for airports, and a shopping cart robot for supermarkets. The three join the airport guide robot and airport cleaning robot revealed last year.

Here’s the full rundown of what these new robots can do:

: Can deliver food and beverage to guests of hotels and visitors to airport lounges. It has a built-in sliding tray, can interact with guests, and once the delivery is confirmed it will make its way back to the kitchen independently. Porter Robot : Aims to help minimize inconvenience for travelers by reducing slow service and long wait times. It can facilitate express check-in and check-out services at airports by handling payment and delivering luggage to a waiting vehicle.

Shopping Cart Robot: It includes a bar code reader that customers can use to scan items and view product prices as they're placed within the robot's bin. It has a screen that will display all items on the shopping list and via a smartphone app it can guide shoppers through the store in the most efficient route.

The CLOi robot brand is developed alongside LG ThinQ, the company’s artificial intelligence brand for consumer electronics and home appliances. Both CLOi and ThinQ use the company’s DeepThinQ deep learning technology.

Stay tuned for CES 2018 next week for more on LG’s new CLOi robots.