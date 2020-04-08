LG announces V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone for Canada

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will officially come to Canada on April 9 to claim the top spot in LG’s phone lineup.

Name LG V60 ThinQ 5G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Display 6.8-inch P-OLED 2,460 x 1,080p HDR10+ 60Hz Storage 128GB Cameras Rear: Main camera: 64MP f/ 1.8 Ultra-wide camera: 12MP f/ 1.9 ToF sensor Front: 10MP front camera Battery 5,000mAh Durability IP68 and 810G MIL-STD OS LG UX Dual screen case Rear display: 6.8-inch P-OLED 2,460 x 1,080p HDR10+ 60Hz Front display: 2.05-inch OLED for notification icons and time when the case is closed. Price TBD

It’s almost expected of flagship phones to include more than two cameras. Contrasting that expectation, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with just a 64MP wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultrawide angle camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Note, however, that the main camera uses a new sensor with a higher resolution than previous LG phones.

The V60 ThinQ 5G continues the dual screen tradition started by its V50 series smartphone, coming with a display that snaps on like a case. The second display can be used to launch a second full-screen app, extend a single app, be used as a keyboard or as a dedicated gaming pad.

Both the phone display and the dual screen case uses a 6.8-inch P-OLED panel with a 2,460 x 1080p resolution, working out to a respectable 395 pixels-per-inch (PPI). Although the displays support HDR10+, their 60Hz refresh rate won’t be as smooth as their competitors.

The battery measures in at an excellent 5,000 mAh. Its extra-large capacity is needed to power both the main phone and the secondary display on top of the 5G radio. The phone supports wireless charging and QuickCharge 4.0+, which delivers power at 25W over a USB-C cable.

As with other 2020 flagship Android phones, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 System-on-Chip (SoC) and the Snapdragon X55 5G radio. The 5G radio supports standalone and non-standalone 5G, sub-6GHz frequencies and–once it arrives–mmWave. Currently, Rogers is the only Canadian carrier offering 5G services operating on 2.5GHz spectrum and transferring data over the 4G core.

Memory and internal storage are locked at 8GB and 128GB respectively, although you can still expand the storage by adding a microSD card. Biometrics is handled by an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Software-wise, the V60 ThinQ 5G runs LG’s UX built on Android 10.

Pricing has yet to be announced.