Lenovo announces first 5G-enabled laptop

LAS VEGAS — Qualcomm and Lenovo announced the Lenovo Yoga 5G at its CES 2020 media conference on Jan. 6, combining Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx SoC and a custom antenna array developed by Lenovo.

Being a Yoga, Lenovo’s new laptop can convert into a tablet by folding the screen 360-degrees. Its 14-inch 400nit IPS touchscreen supports multi-touch and pen input.

The Yoga 5G isn’t the first laptop to use the Snapdragon 8cx, but it is the first laptop to enable the Qualcomm x55 5G modem that supports both sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G wireless frequencies.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G also supports eSIM, which lets the user connect to 5G without purchasing a physical SIM. This is helpful for frequent travellers whos switch between different mobile carriers in different countries.

The ARM-based 8cx chip has a 7W TDP, equivalent to that of intel’s ultra-low-power Y-series processors. Its low heat output allowed the Lenovo Yoga 5G to be passively cooled and omits fan noise. Lenovo also emphasized that its engineers optimized the chassis design to minimize heat while charging. In addition, Lenovo said that the Yoga 5G boasts a 24 hours battery life.

Other features included a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint sensor, front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G will be available in spring 2020 for US$1,500.