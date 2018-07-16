Just in time for ‘World Emoji Day,’ Facebook reveals the globe’s favourite emojis

In celebration of World Emoji Day, Facebook has released an infographic revealing the most popular emojis on both the social networking giant’s main site and its mobile Messenger platform.

Among the facts revealed a day before the unofficial holiday officially starts on Tuesday July 17:

More emojis are sent through Messenger on New Year’s Eve than on any other day, a fact that applies to every country in which Facebook operates.

According to Facebook, twice as many users are “spreading the love” on its core social media platform, with users ❤️ twice as often as they did last year.

Facebook has more than 2800 emojis in its library, and more than 80 per cent of them – 2300 – are used every day.

More than 900 million emojis are sent every day without text on Messenger – or as Facebook put it, “A 😀 is worth 1,000 words.”

Posts aren’t immune to emojis either: more than 700 million of them turn up in Facebook posts every day.

Naturally, Facebook’s celebration also included a few limited-edition features, such as a World Emoji Day-themed camera frame and text background.

Check out the infographic below for more facts, including a selection of Facebook’s least popular emojis and the most popular emoji in Canada.