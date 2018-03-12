Is there too much tech in sports? – Tech in Sports Ep. 34

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, including the Sacramento Kings’ high-tech All Star game bid, robotic concession stand assistants, a new study that says fitness trackers can save your life, and more! Plus, we chat with Chris Chapman, director of sport science at Toronto-based tech startup PUSH, about their work with the Canadian Olympic team, the San Francisco 49ers, and whether there’s too much tech in sports.
Stories of the week:
- NFL’s Competition Committee releases individual player wearable data to all teams
- Dallas Mavericks will accept cryptocurrency payments next season
- Sacramento Kings unveil their high-tech bid to win an upcoming NBA All-Star game
- Miso Robotics teams up with Levy to put robotic kitchen assistants in sports venues
- Twitter Canada will livestream all Paralympic events
- Tottenham Hotspur partner with Mitel to outfit their new stadium with a state-of-the-art communication infrastructure
- A new study has found fitness trackers can help predict when someone is at risk for cardiovascular or metabolic disorders
- Real Madrid launches a 360-degree virtual reality channel for mobile devices and TV
- Apple remains top wearables maker in the world, while Fitbit falls to third
- Acer launches a wearable targeting the spiritual and religious community
- Ontario passes Rowan’s Law to set guidelines around concussions and brain injuries in amateur sports
