Is there too much tech in sports? – Tech in Sports Ep. 34

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest sports tech news from the last week, including the Sacramento Kings’ high-tech All Star game bid, robotic concession stand assistants, a new study that says fitness trackers can save your life, and more! Plus, we chat with Chris Chapman, director of sport science at Toronto-based tech startup PUSH, about their work with the Canadian Olympic team, the San Francisco 49ers, and whether there’s too much tech in sports.

NFL’s Competition Committee releases individual player wearable data to all teams

Dallas Mavericks will accept cryptocurrency payments next season

Sacramento Kings unveil their high-tech bid to win an upcoming NBA All-Star game

Miso Robotics teams up with Levy to put robotic kitchen assistants in sports venues

Twitter Canada will livestream all Paralympic events

Tottenham Hotspur partner with Mitel to outfit their new stadium with a state-of-the-art communication infrastructure

A new study has found fitness trackers can help predict when someone is at risk for cardiovascular or metabolic disorders

Real Madrid launches a 360-degree virtual reality channel for mobile devices and TV

Apple remains top wearables maker in the world, while Fitbit falls to third

Acer launches a wearable targeting the spiritual and religious community

Ontario passes Rowan’s Law to set guidelines around concussions and brain injuries in amateur sports

