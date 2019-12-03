Insight shifts its PCM Canada operations under its Insight Canada brand

Insight Enterprises announced earlier this week that it is consolidating the operations of its PCM Canada business with its Insight Canada brand.

Insight – an enterprise infotech firm based out of Arizona – acquired PCM Canada as part of its acquisition of PCM for $581 million in September.

At the time of the acquisition, Insight Canada’s senior vice-president and general manager, John Dathan, said the purchase – which tripled Insight’s workforce in Canada and added physical locations to the region – would help bring some of Insight’s advanced capabilities into Canada. This newest move, he indicated, should continue to aid in that process.

“We continue to swiftly onboard our PCM team with the care and precision needed to deliver the best experience possible for our clients, teammates and partners,” said Steve Dodenhoff, the president of Insight North America, in a press release. “A unified Insight Canada allows us to optimize our growth, particularly in the commercial market, as we leverage our core solution areas. Our innovation, reach, and scale will keep Insight ahead of changing market demands as more businesses concentrate on digital transformation and deriving results from the edge.”

PCM Canada’s experience in SMBs should play a big role in Insight Canada’s ability to help its clients, said Dathan.

“Insight has more than two decades of experience helping Canadian businesses procure and manage hardware, software and cloud products,” he added. “Adding PCM’s ability to support the day-to-day IT needs of commercial businesses to our deep portfolio of end-to-end capabilities gives our clients a sole source of transformative solutions that can address their most complex IT challenges.”

This consolidation will see about 200 technical/service-delivery professionals and 400 sales staff added to the organization as well as offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Additionally, this will see Insight Canada gain PCM’s Cisco Gold Certification in enterprise networking, security, collaboration, data center virtualization, and service provider technology.