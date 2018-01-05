If you own an LCD screen, you may be entitled to free money

New settlements in a class-action lawsuit involving alleged price-fixing in the Canadian liquid crystal display (LCD) market means that if you own an LCD screen, you might be entitled to part of the payout.

Residents of Ontario, British Columbia, or Quebec who purchased one or more LCD products, including televisions, computer monitors, and laptop computers, between 1998 and 2006 are eligible to receive a cheque worth up to 2.45 per cent of the purchase price for at least two of them, according to London, Ont.-base Siskinds LLP, Vancouver-based Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP, and Quebec City-based Bouchard Pagé Tremblay.

The companies had previously secured a settlement worth $37.6 million in 2014, with Samsung Electronics Co. ($21.24 million), Innolux Corp. ($10 million), Japan Display Inc. ($3.15 million), Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. ($2 million), and Epson Imaging Devices Corp. ($1.2 million) contributing to the pool with the understanding that they were not admitting to wrongdoing or liability.

If you purchased an LCD screen during the alleged period of price-fixing, you were eligible for a payout from that suit as well.

The newest settlement, worth more than $37.4 million, adds LG ($21.2 million), AU Optronics ($11.4 million), Toshiba ($2.77 million), and HannStar ($2.1 million) to the list of companies paying consumers for conduct that, legally speaking, they did not engage in.

The deadline to apply for these settlement funds is Jan. 19. Product owners wishing to add themselves to the list of recipients can visit a website run by the law firms and financed by the companies involved and register as either an individual or business owner.

The payout covers all LCD panels, notebooks, flat-screen computer monitors, or televisions, regardless of manufacturer or brand, purchased between 1998 and 2006, and while receipts can be submitted, none are required – individuals can register claims for up to two undocumented purchases, with the value of the item registered based on a pre-existing list ($560 for LCD panels, $1,500 for LCD televisions, $700 for LCD monitors, $2,250 for LCD notebook computers).

Unfortunately for readers who like their settlements straightforward, the value of each payout varies based on the relative value of the LCD panel to the product registered – so while the payments for LCD panels will be worth 2.45 per cent of their full value, according to the settlement website, the payout for televisions will be 2.45 per cent of 40 per cent of the product’s value; for LCD monitors it will be 2.45 per cent of 80 per cent; and for notebooks, 2.45 per cent of 15 per cent.

That said, new claimants with valid claims are promised a minimum payment of $20 – although they shouldn’t expect to receive anything for at least a year, the settlement website says.

More information can be found in the site’s detailed FAQ.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we have a form to fill out.