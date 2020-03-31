IBM to provide nine free cloud offers in response to COVID-19

The rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world has left organizations with no choice but to ask their employees to work from home, so IBM is offering nine free cloud products, spanning AI, data, security, integration, remote learning and more to help with business continuity during the pandemic.

The free tools being offered via IBM public cloud were announced this week and include free IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC over a three-month time period in select data centres around the world and free-of-cost 90-day access to IBM Aspera for its new clients. IBM Aspera enables high-speed file sharing and team collaboration. In addition, IBM Security is offering several solutions and extended, free access to technologies, protecting themselves from cybersecurity criminals capitalizing on COVID-19 uncertainty.

Streaming relief

The company is also offering 90-day free access to IBM Video Streaming and IBM Enterprise Video Streaming solutions for new customers to stream events to public audiences up to 20,000 viewer hours or to stream to up to 20,000 authenticated users for one event per week. IBM Sterling, which helps build business networks, is offering free of charge solutions for 90 days to help users navigate the challenges stemming from supply chain disruptions, such as managing medical supplies, COVID-19 testing kits, and migrating retailers to a BOPIS (Buy Online Pick-up In-Store) strategy.

The company is also granting free access to its remote learning resources, including free access to IBM Video Streaming for new K-12 education organizations, as alternatives are put in place for nearly a billion children who have seen their schools close as a result of COVID-19.

Blueworks Live and Event Management offerings

In order to help clients facilitate remote collaboration with stakeholders and distribute new or changing processes to their workforce, IBM Blueworks Live is offering free, 90-day access to its clients. IBM Blueworks Live is a cloud-based software that gives users a dedicated, collaborative environment to build and improve business processes through process mapping,

With the aim of helping teams cut through event noise to prioritize, diagnose, assign and resolve incidents from a single service, the company is offering IBM Cloud Event Management for free for 90 days. It allows users to control and automate how they identify and prioritize operational incidents, notify the right people at the right time, and guide and automate resolution activity.

Additionally, IBM Garage is using its expertise and the IBM Garage Methodology to remotely help clients address their emerging business requirements during this time. Access to all resources on the company’s Enterprise Design Thinking site is also temporarily free.

The complete list of free cloud solutions: