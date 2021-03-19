Montreal’s MHI RJ picks IBM to help build consolidated business on the cloud

IBM and Montreal-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) RJ Aviation Group announced a collaboration to build out MHIRJ’s newly acquired aviation business.

MHIRJ Aviation Group launched in 2019 after MHI acquired the Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) Series program from the Montreal-based aviation company Bombardier, making them MHIRJ. The new business provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services, as well as technical and engineering support for the global regional aircraft industry.

As a new standalone company, MHIRJ says it had been in need of a technology provider that could help them deliver services in the aftermarket supply chain, MHIRJ chose to deploy the SAP S/4HANA ERP solution hosted on the IBM Cloud.

IBM says it’s providing implementation services and management of the cloud environment, and once implemented, will provide application management, to maintain the delivery of end-to-end service. The strategy will also help MHIRJ control its overhead expenses while reducing its physical footprint.

“We wanted a solution that would give us a transparent and unified view of our business. It would also have to guarantee our ability to deliver [world-class] service levels to our clients during a time of uncertainty in the airline industry,” Sebastien Abbandonato, head of IT at MHIRJ, noted in a blog post. “We turned to IBM because of their ability to transform, implement and manage our services all in one place.”