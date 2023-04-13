Human-centred approach essential to an effective cybersecurity strategy: Gartner

Security leaders should rethink their balance of investments across technology and human-centric security design practices, Gartner says in a new report detailing the top cybersecurity trends for 2023.

By 2027, 50 per cent of large enterprise chief information security officers (CISOs) will pivot towards a human-centred approach, one that prioritises employee experience across the controls management life cycle.

“Traditional security awareness programs have failed to reduce unsecure employee behavior,” said Richard Addiscott, senior director analyst at Gartner. “CISOs must review past cybersecurity incidents to identify major sources of cybersecurity induced-friction and determine where they can ease the burden for employees through more human-centric controls or retire controls that add friction without meaningfully reducing risk.”

This, Addiscott added, could reduce security failures, improve business-risk decisions and cybersecurity staff retention.

Additionally, Gartner predicts that 60 per cent of organizations will shift from external hiring to “quiet hiring” of internal talent to address systemic cybersecurity and recruitment challenges.

“CISOs who take a human-centric talent management approach to attract and retain talent have seen improvements in their functional and technical maturity,” the report said.

Further, the report highlighted these following trends that security leaders should pay attention to: