HP unveils devices specifically for healthcare

HP Inc. is targeting the healthcare industry with new versions of its devices specifically designed for it.

Dubbed the HP Healthcare Edition portfolio, healthcare professionals will be able to pick up new editions of HP’s EliteBook notebook, EliteOne all-in-one, and a new display this summer. All three products, according to HP, were built to address ‘the unique needs of healthcare providers’, including the likes of enhanced patient safety, smarter workflows and telemedicine solutions, and data security features.

Here are the details on each of the new devices in the HP Healthcare Edition portfolio.

HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition Notebook

The healthcare version of the EliteBook 840 isn’t too different than the other versions. The main feature of note is that the laptop meets EN/IEC 60601-1-2 technical standards for safety and performance and is also sanitizable with germicidal wipes. It also has an optional integrated dual-band RFID reader and fingerprint reader.

Otherwise, the healthcare version of the EliteBook 840 G5 is identical spec-wise to its commercial counterpart. This means it has all of the security features you’d expect from HP like HP Sure Start Gen 4 and multi-factor authentication options. Inside the laptop you can choose from various 8th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, up to 1 TB of internal storage, and up to 32 GB of RAM.

The HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition Notebook is expected to release in May. Pricing is currently unavailable.

HP EliteOne 800 G4 Healthcare Edition All-in-One

The healthcare edition of the EliteOne 800 G4 is all about making a device that fits into the bustling activity of a place like a hospital. Additions include HP Audio Boost and HP Noise Cancellation for those noisy environments and a dual-facing pop-camera for simplifying patient registration and badging.

HP also says that its healthcare-branded All-in-One (AiO) is the first AiO in the world to have ‘integrated dual-band RFID and biometrics for single sign-on authentication’. It has similar HP security features as the EliteBook 840 above.

The HP EliteOne 800 G4 Healthcare Edition All-in-One is expected to release in June. Pricing is currently unavailable.

HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display

The healthcare display is designed specifically for clinicians who would use it for tasks such as viewing medical images. The 27-inch display has a DICOM Part 14-compliant screen and features anti-glare, automatic backlight monitoring, auto image rotation, and user calibration.

It has single sign-on authentication support so that users can login via a badge tap and it is sanitizable with germicidal wipes. Via the display’s webcam, users can also sign-on via facial recognition. It is HP’s first clinical review display with a USB-C port. It also has HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB ports.

The HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr is expected to release in June. Pricing is currently unavailable.