HP teams up with Aon to tackle cyber risks with new security solution

LAS VEGAS – Cybersecurity continues to be the hottest topic in the tech industry.

HP Inc. has announced it is joining forces with Aon, a professional services firm, to offer a security solution that not only includes hardware-level protection, but also risk assessment and remediation, rapid incident response, and enhanced cyber insurance coverage.

The solution, unveiled at the company’s Executive Forum on Apr. 11 in Las Vegas, will be available on all HP’s device-as-a-service (DaaS) offerings and on multiple different operating systems.

“Corporate IT customers are grappling with unprecedented complexity across their organizations, often struggling to manage the proliferation of device types, operating systems and security threats across the enterprise. HP is stepping up with industry-leading services that solve these problems and unlock value,” Christoph Schell, HP’s president of Americas region, says in a release from the event. “Combining Aon’s deep cybersecurity capabilities and risk management solutions with HP’s world-class security features and device management capabilities through HP DaaS further enhances our ability to meet changing customer needs.”

With cybersecurity needs skyrocketing over the last few years due to the number of devices used by organizations, HP predicts that by 2020, there will be nine billion commercial devices worldwide, with an average of four devices per user, creating added costs and complexity for businesses. In fact, 82 per cent of IT teams say it’s increasingly challenging to secure data and devices in this environment. As a result, HP is hoping this new solution will increase a business’ productivity and efficiency while still maintaining security standards.

Aon’s COO John Bruno adds that this partnership will further develop the company’s “industry-leading” approach to cyber risk management.

“The comprehensive solution that we are jointly developing is unique in providing enterprises with the holistic approach needed to manage the technical aspects of endpoint security and business continuity, while improving overall security posture, and minimizing financial exposure with options for enhanced coverage,” he says.

Specifically, the solution will include the following:

Aon Cyber Resilience Evaluation: Aon’s cybersecurity professionals will use Aon’s proprietary assessment tool to evaluate a company’s cybersecurity posture and provide recommendations to improve defenses

Aon’s cybersecurity professionals will use Aon’s proprietary assessment tool to evaluate a company’s cybersecurity posture and provide recommendations to improve defenses HP DaaS : HP DaaS makes it easier for businesses to equip their employees with the right hardware, accessories, and lifecycle services to get the job done. Businesses benefit from HP’s analytics and proactive management service that provides actionable analytics and fleet insights to uncover potential device health and security risks so they can be proactively addressed before they impact user performance

: HP DaaS makes it easier for businesses to equip their employees with the right hardware, accessories, and lifecycle services to get the job done. Businesses benefit from HP’s analytics and proactive management service that provides actionable analytics and fleet insights to uncover potential device health and security risks so they can be proactively addressed before they impact user performance Aon Premier Cyber Insurance Panel : Deploying HP’s DaaS and conducting Aon’s Cyber Resilience Evaluation will enable companies to qualify for enhanced cyber insurance coverage through access to Aon’s comprehensive broking resources with a view towards best in class pricing and deductibles to mitigate financial risk

: Deploying HP’s DaaS and conducting Aon’s Cyber Resilience Evaluation will enable companies to qualify for enhanced cyber insurance coverage through access to Aon’s comprehensive broking resources with a view towards best in class pricing and deductibles to mitigate financial risk Aon Incident Response Services: Organizations will have access to Aon’s incident response team in the event of an attack, including incident response retainers

Unfortunately, this will be available in the fall 2018 through HP and its channel partners in the US only, but global availability will come in the next year, according to HP.