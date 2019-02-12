Hire, Google’s recruiting app for G Suite, launches in Canada

Google Hire, the search giant’s employee recruitment tool that first launched in the U.S. in 2017, is now officially available in Canada and the U.K, the first countries outside the U.S. to get it.

Available to Google’s G Suite customers, Hire integrates seamlessly into the G Suite lineup, which includes Gmail, Calendar and Sheets. Hire’s aim is to make the recruiting process more efficient for enterprise customers and help them manage the hiring process – everything from setting up and tracking interviews to communicating with candidates – it all can happen within an employer’s existing G Suite workflow.

For example, users can seamlessly recruit candidates in Gmail or in Hire, and the two will sync up automatically. The same goes for scheduling interviews – doing it in Hire also updates your Google Calendar. Your pool of candidate information can also be tracked in Hire, but sent to Sheets for analysis, too. Google Voice can be used to call candidates and keep track of conversations with them.

What’s more, discovering new candidates gets the benefit of Google’s Search and machine learning to root out the best options. Recruiters can also collaborate using the tool to get the the best candidates quicker.

“Employers want their time back, they want to talk to the candidates,” Dmitri Krakovsky, VP Google Cloud, told ITBusiness.ca. “Applying smart integration with G Suite saves a lot of time.” And money.

According to Morneau Shepell study, 51 per cent of companies said that they spend more than $1,000 per employee on training per year on average, while 30 per cent spend between $500 and $1,000 per worker. Google says that “the goal of Hire is to help small and medium businesses recruit more effectively and safe money to use where it matters.”

As for pricing, the Hire blog post says that Canadian business that use G Suite can purchase Hire. G Suite subscriptions start at CDN $132 for 1 to 25 licenses.