Hashtag Trending – Zooming contacts; Slack’s down; Tesla to stream videos

Trending on Reddit, scientists have created contact lenses that can be controlled by small eye movements. The lens responds to electro-oculographic signals–the electric potential differences in the eye–and translates them to a range of effects. One function includes being able to zoom in when double blinking. The scientists hope to eventually integrate this technology into a prosthetic eye or a contact lens camera.

Trending on Twitter, a temporary Slack outage sent many office workers into disarray, many of whom then flocked to Twitter to post memes and jokes. Remote workers were especially devastated and had to resort to rapid-firing emails and text messages to get through the rough patch. Some even suggested AOL, paper mail, pigeons, and video game chats as clever alternatives.

Trying to communicate with our coworkers while slack is down like… #SlackDown pic.twitter.com/56lgudjLHw — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2019

Lastly, trending on LinkedIn, Tesla will soon be delivering YouTube and Netflix content right to the vehicle’s displays. Most Tesla cars have large displays embedded within the car, which makes for the perfect source for some on-the-road entertainment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that videos will only play when the car is parked, or “when full self-driving is approved by regulators”. Hopefully, that day comes sooner than later.

