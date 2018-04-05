Hashtag Trending – Youtube shooter’s motive; Zuckerberg pressured; Sunsama

More details emerge about the Youtube shooter, Mark Zuckerberg is under pressure to step down as Facebook chairman, and a new productivity tool that sounds pretty great.

Trending on Youtube, is a CBS news story about Tuesday’s shooting at Youtube’s headquarters. We now know that Nasim Najafi Aghdam was a creator on Youtube, and she was upset about her treatment on the site.

Aghdam injured three victims during the attack. She then took her own life. In a message to all employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised to provide support to help heal from the tragedy.

Trending on Reddit, A Facebook investor says that it’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to step down as chairman of the world’s largest social network. Scott Stringer oversees New York City’s pension fund, which holds a $1 billion stake in Facebook. He says that in the wake of user privacy concerns about the Cambridge Analytica incident, Facebook needs better oversight. That could be provided by an independent chairman as well as more independent directors with expertise in data and ethics. But since Zuckerberg still holds a controlling stake in the company he founded, he’ll have the final say in the matter.

Popular on Product Hunt, is Sunsama a new calendar platform for teams. If Google Calendar and Trello had a baby, it would be Sunsama. I don’t know about you, but that tagline really grabs my attention. The web app asks users to prioritize the tasks on their calendar, and then cross them off as they’re completed. Whatever doesn’t get finished just rolls over to the next day. You can assign tasks to members of your team, and of course, there’s integration directly into your Slack Channel.

That's what's trending this week. Hashtag Trending is produced by the ITWC Podcast Network.

