Hashtag Trending – Windows 10 most popular; Google bans unproven medical ads; WhatsApp call through Google Assistant

Windows 10 finally beats Windows 7 in market share, Google bans unproven medical treatment ads, you can now use Google assistant to make WhatsApp calls.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending today. It’s Monday, September 9th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

For the time since its release four years ago, Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system has taken over more than half of the userbase. Trending on Google, Windows 10 market share now sits at 50.99 per cent, finally eclipsing Windows 7, the second most popular operating system. Also, if you’re still running Windows 7, it may be a good idea to switch to Windows 10 since the extended support will end in January 2020.

Verifying the validity of any advertisement is important, especially when it comes to healthcare. To establish itself as a more reputable search engine, Google will ban ads for unproven medical treatment. According to The Washington Post, the change was made to answer an online outcry over unproven stem cell clinics. These clinics advertise unproven treatments to serious illnesses and can harm a patient’s health. In one case, five women were blinded after being treated with products at a stem cell clinic.

If you frequently use WhatsApp, then you should give the new Google Assistant feature a try. Trending on Google, you can now ask Google Assistant to make WhatsApp calls. All you need to do is shout “Hey Google, WhatsApp call contact name” and Google will handle the rest. The feature is currently only available on Android handsets, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it appears in other Google products as well. In addition, the feature is still being rolled out, so be vigilant and update your apps.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.