Hashtag Trending – WeWork to clean house; More CEOs bite the dust; Facebook top propaganda platform

WeWork pulls its IPO; Facebook testing out removing visible likes; female streamers face harassment on Twitch

The chaos surrounding WeWork continues and it is trending on Google. Last week saw the exit of their CEO Adam Neumann and rumors that his inner circle will be shown the door along with thousands of other employees. And now their embattled public offering seems to be a casualty of the chaos, as the company has announced it is withdrawing its IPO. As they look to save money, they are rumored to be cutting staff and stalling growth while they look for a way to reemerge for a public offering in the future.

Our next story finds its way to us via LinkedIn trending stories. It seems that Facebook is trying to curb the negative effects its platform can have on mental health as it announced it is rolling out a plan to remove the visibility of likes on posts to anyone but the owner of the post. Experts believe that approval metrics like this can have serious effects on users mental health as they look to them for social validation. This test will be starting in Australia before being rolled out further in the future.

Much has been said of the harassment women often face in the workplace, especially in the tech industry. And it seems that harassment follows them even in the world of streaming on platforms like Twitch. In an article published by NBC News that is trending on Reddit, many female streamers at this past weekends TwitchCon in San Diego spoke out about the issues. Outside of sexually charged harassment, much of this harassment is apparently coming from male users who believe that women are ruining the so called sanctity of video game streaming platforms and will often join forces to mass report accounts until they are suspended or banned. And for the women who use the platform to earn a living, such harassment can result in loss of wages or credibility. Many women who were questioned said that they feel extreme anxiety every day when they log in, as they fear they will be the next target.