Hashtag Trending – We called Elon Musk’s cell phone number

What happens when you call Elon Musk’s cell phone? We find out. Plus, Magic Leap reveals its augmented reality product.

On Twitter, Elon Musk appeared to accidentally send his cell phone number to John Carmack, the chief technology officer at Oculus. “Do you have a sec to talk?” Musk asked. Then he gave his cell phone number. The tweet was quickly deleted. But of course it’s circulated the web. We couldn’t resist giving it a call and disappointingly, now some guy named Lennie answered. Earlier, other media reported that an Easter Egg from the videogame “God of War” played when they dialled the number.

You sort of have to wonder if Elon’s just trolling us all. But Elon if you want to chat, just DM me your new number.

From Product Hunt, Magic Leap has unveiled its new augmented reality product. Magic Leap One uses a “digital lightfield” technology to create lifelike digital objects that appear seamlessly in the real world. Magic Leap says this allows the user to wear these goggles comfortably for a longer period of time. A suite of sensors fully map the surrounding physical environment in order to produce more natural experiences. This is a self-contained wearable that doesn’t require a computer to function. This is intended as a developer kit release and it’ll ship in Spring 2018.

