Hashtag Trending – Spray-on antennae, Amazon minimum wage hike; Netflix’s next trick

A new technology makes spray-on antennae possible, Amazon is hiking its minimum wage in the U.S. and the U.K., and Netflix has a new trick up its sleeve.

Trending on Google, spray-on antennas. Developed at Drexel University, these spray-on antennas are developed based on a special type of two-dimensional inorganic compounds called “Maxine” (MXene). While it’s not 2D in the literal sense, a sheet of this material is 100,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper. Why does it matter? Drexel explains in this Youtube video:

Spray-on antennas can easily be applied to just about anything to turn it into a connected device. And the antennae can be shaped anyway you like.

Trending on Reddit, Amazon has raised its minimum wage in the U.S. to $15 per hour. The change will take effect next month, affecting more than 250,000 Amazon employees and an additional 100,000 seasonal employees. The change is prompted after some tough criticism of this trillion-dollar firm. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced legislation last month called the “Bezos Act.” It called for taxes on corporations based on every dollar that their workers receive in government health-care benefits and food stamps. Amazon wages will also be raised in the United Kingdom, to 10.5 pounds per an hour in London and 9.5 pounds in other parts of the country. No details about any changes to Amazon workers in Canada have been announced.

Trending on LinkedIn, Netflix is going to let viewers choose their own endings in an upcoming episode of Black Mirror. The online streaming service may have other “Choose your own adventure” style shows that will be out before the end of this year. It’s already tried this interactive approach with some recent children’s programming, but this will be the first time it tries the same tactic for adults.