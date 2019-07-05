Hashtag Trending – Sony hacker gets jail time; social media strike; growing tech salary in Toronto

Hacker gets two years in jail and a hefty fine, former Wikipedia cofounder strikes against social media platforms, Toronto tech worker salary growth among the fastest in the world.

It's Friday, July 5th, and I'm your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, a hacker responsible for breaching Sony Entertainment, Blizzard, and Riot Games in 2013 has been handed a two-year prison sentence and a $95,000 fine. The now Twenty-three-year-old Austin Thompson was part of a hacking group called DerpTrolling and vigorously boasted about his attacks on social media. With abundant evidence that the attacks were pre-planned, Thompson was an easy catch for the authorities. You can read the full case news through the link in our transcript at itworldcanada.com.

Trending on Google, former Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger has launched a social media strike between July 4th and 5th. The strike is organized against the social media giants over data control. Throughout the two-day strike, everyone’s invited to stop using their social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. Sagner also invites anyone to help him boycott social media networks on either days, and hope there will one day be a decentralized social media system.

Lastly, trending on Reddit, salaries for Toronto tech workers are growing at an explosive rate. First reported by the Toronto Star, Toronto ranks as the top city for tech worker salary in a 13 city survey conducted by Hired. The survey discovered machine learning and blockchain engineers were paid the most, both with salaries of over $100,000. Hired CEO Mehul Patel attributes part of the growth to a shortage of technical talents. A separate research by TechToronto revealed that only 15 per cent of the city’s workforce is in the tech sector in 2016.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.