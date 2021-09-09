Hashtag Trending September 9- Amazon warehouse; New Twitter feature; PayPal inactive account fee

With files from Samira Balsara

Amazon opens a state-of-the-art warehouse in Mexico, Twitter tests out an Instagram-like feature, and PayPal implements a fee for inactive accounts.

Amazon is set to open a $21 million highscale warehouse in Tijuana, Mexico. Recently released progress photos reveal a remarkable building, however, the images have gone viral on social media for the wrong reasons. Amazon is catching heat for the warehouse being built just across an impoverished area filled with houses made of cardboard, wood scraps and tarp. Social media users have called the images “dystopian”, and compared the viral photo to a work of science fiction. An Amazon spokesperson defended the warehouse, saying that since the company’s arrival in Mexico, it has created 15,000 jobs. In the future, the new warehouse will create 250 additional jobs for local residents, something Amazon hopes will benefit the local community. Vice also reports that none of Mexico’s nine Amazon warehouses are unionized. [Reddit]

Twitter is testing out a new feature for its platform that will give photos “more room to shine.” The company is experimenting with edge-to-edge media in Tweets on iOS. This feature creates an instagram-like way to display photos and videos on Twitter user’s timelines. The Verge reports that Twitter is experimenting with this change to enhance visual and text-based conversations. The proposed change would also resolve the image cropping concerns that Twitter has been dealing with in recent years. [Reddit]

And lastly, PayPal is about to start charging Canadian users a fee for accounts that haven’t been used within a 12-month period. The policy will be implemented November 20, 2021, after which PayPal will begin charging accounts that have been inactive for a year. CTV News reported that the fee will only be charged for accounts that have not been logged in to or used to send money during that period. PayPal has also made it clear that the fee will not be applied to accounts that have zero balance or a negative balance. For example, if a user has not accessed their account for a year and has a balance of $5, they will be charged a $5 fee, with the maximum fee that may be applied reaching up to $20. To avoid the fee, users just need to log in to their account by November 20. [LinkedIn]

