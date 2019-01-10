HashTag Trending: Samsung users can’t remove Facebook; face signin breached on phones; Google Chrome to block more ads

If you’re an IT pro interested in cloud security, don’t forget to attend the Jan. 17 Cloud Security Summit being held in downtown Toronto. I’ll be there covering it and ITWC’s own CIO Jim Love will be one of the many speakers. Admission is free and registration details can be found on the events page of www.ITWorldCanada.com.

Samsung phone users can’t uninstall Facebook app; a ton of phones fail facial signin security test; Google Chrome to block more intrusive ads. It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Thursday, January 10th and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending on Google, Samsung phone users are finding themselves stuck with Facebook. The Facebook app used to be a staple for any smartphone, but after bouts of privacy issues, many users now want to abandon the platform. Unfortunately, some Samsung users may find removing the app impossible as it’s baked right into the operating system. While a disable option exists, the app can’t be completely removed. This has stirred ire among privacy-minded users, with many accusing the app of silently collecting data in the background. There’s currently no workaround for this issue. Either disable the app and hope for the best, or ditch Samsung phones altogether.

Trending on Reddit, the Dutch non-profit Consumentenbond found that facial signin can be easily bypassed on tons of phones. Out of 110 phones tested, 42 failed to distinguish pictures from real faces. Apple iPhones, Samsung’s Galaxy phones, and Huawei Mate 20s are among the most secure. Surprisingly, all BlackBerry phones failed the test, which leaves many to doubt the phone’s security capabilities.

Google Chrome users will soon see fewer intrusive ads. Trending on Reddit, Google has announced that its Chrome browser will natively block ads that don’t adhere to its guidelines starting July 9th. As part of the Better Ads Standards Coalition, Google and other tech giants have identified 12 types of intrusive ads, and will soon banish them to provide a better browsing experience. No preparation is needed for the end user, simply upgrade your browser and you’re good to go.

